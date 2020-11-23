The winners of the Class AA, Class A and Class B State Volleyball Tournament were crowned on Saturday night. The Class AA State Tournament took place at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, while the Class A State Tournament was at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown. The Class B State Tournament was played at the Huron Arena in Huron.
The O’Gorman Knights defeated the Huron Tigers 3-1 to earn the Class AA State Championship, as well as an undefeated record. Set scores were 25-15, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-18. The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers defeated the Dakota Valley Panthers 3-0 to claim the Class A title. Set scores were 25-18, 25-18 and 25-12. The Northwestern Wildcats took home the Class B championship after defeating the Warner Monarchs 3-1. Set scores were 25-14, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.