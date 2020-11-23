Elaina Lubeck

O'Gorman's Alaina Lubeck goes up for a kill during the Class AA State Volleyball State Championship Match at the Swiftel Center in Brookings on Nov. 21

 Photo Courtesy of South Dakota Public Broadcasting

The winners of the Class AA, Class A and Class B State Volleyball Tournament were crowned on Saturday night. The Class AA State Tournament took place at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, while the Class A State Tournament was at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown. The Class B State Tournament was played at the Huron Arena in Huron.

The O’Gorman Knights defeated the Huron Tigers 3-1 to earn the Class AA State Championship, as well as an undefeated record. Set scores were 25-15, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-18. The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers defeated the Dakota Valley Panthers 3-0 to claim the Class A title. Set scores were 25-18, 25-18 and 25-12. The Northwestern Wildcats took home the Class B championship after defeating the Warner Monarchs 3-1. Set scores were 25-14, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-18.

