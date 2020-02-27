The seasons, they are a changing.
That is a sure sign of the times this weekend. The lone home sports events will be Oahe Capitals hockey games. The Capitals boys varsity will host the Rushmore Thunder at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Friday night. The Capitals defeated the Thunder 5-4 in Rapid City on Valentine’s Day. The Capitals will also host the Brookings Rangers at the Oahe Expo Center on Saturday night. The Rangers defeated the Capitals 5-4 in Brookings on Jan. 5.
The State Wrestling Tournament that is currently going on at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls will also conclude this weekend. Friday action is split into two sessions. Session one starts at 9 a.m. CT, while session two starts at 5 p.m. CT. Saturday’s final session starts at 11 a.m. CT.
As of 4:36 p.m. CT, the Govs sit in fourth place with 58 team points. Watertown is in first place with 68.5 team points, which is just a half point higher than Brandon Valley. Govs wrestlers have won 13 matches so far. The Stanley County Buffaloes are sitting in 25th place with a team score of six team points. The Canton C-Hawks are in first place with a team score of 85.5 team points, which is well ahead of Winner Area’s score of 66 team points. Freshman Chase Hanson and junior Dylan Endres have each won one of their two matches they’ve had thus far.
