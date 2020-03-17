The South Dakota High School Activities Association, as well as the South Dakota High School Baseball Association, announced earlier this week that Spring sports events will be cancelled through April 5 due to the increased concern with Covid-19. These cancellations will impact the track, tennis and baseball seasons.
According to Pierre T.F. Riggs Athletic Director Brian Moser, the school is taking a wait-and-see approach with how they will proceed with the Spring sports season.
“We’re waiting to see what direction Governor Kristi Noem and the SDHSAA will point us towards before we start back up,” Moser told the Capital Journal.
Student-athletes are not allowed to practice during the coronavirus outbreak. The school is locked down, so students will not be able to lift at the school weight room. However, Moser said that students not being allowed in the school should not be a problem.
“We’ll have no problems getting these kids in shape for their upcoming season,” Moser said. “If they want to work out on their own time, they can certainly do that.”
Athletes can find at-home workout plans on the Governors Strength and Speed Twitter page. There is an upper body workout, a leg workout, and a sprinting workout available. While students aren’t able to workout at the school, that doesn’t necessarily mean that gyms such as Anytime Fitness are full of athletes.
“We haven’t seen any more kids in here than we usually do,” Anytime Fitness manager Kyle Glodt told the Capital Journal. “The kids we do see in here are already gym members. The difference is that they come in during the morning to lift as opposed to lifting after practices and school.”
Moser told the Capital Journal that he has tried to reschedule several events. At this time, the first events of the Spring sports season would be the Pierre Tennis Triangular and the Bob Judson Invitational, with both events happening in Pierre on April 7. While everything has been up in the air, Moser said this time hasn’t been too stressful.
“We’ve been doing a good job of taking things day by day,” Moser said. “We have a great group of people making these decisions. We’re not too stressed out, because we realize that there’s more important things at stake here than sports.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.