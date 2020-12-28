The awards for Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football coach Steve Steele and the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team keep on coming.
Steele was named the Prep Boys Coach of the Year, while the Govs football team was named the Prep Boys Team of the Year, in the annual South Dakota Sports Writers Association Awards, which were announced on Saturday.
Steele beat out Platte-Geddes head football coach Bruce Hanson for this year’s award. Steele led the Govs to a fourth straight Class 11AA State Championship, although it wasn’t as easy as it might have been in past years. The Govs lost a number of players to graduation from last season’s undefeated team, including star quarterback Garrett Stout. Road losses to Yankton (52-29) and Brookings (21-14) in the regular season were avenged in the postseason. The Govs defeated the Yankton Bucks 21-12 in the semifinals in Yankton, and the Brookings Bobcats 38-6 in the State Championship at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Coach Steele told the Capital Journal that receiving news of being named Coach of the Year was not only awesome, but humbling.
The Govs football team earned the Prep Boys Team of the Year over the Canistota/Freeman and Brandon Valley football teams. The Govs not only won four State Championships in four consecutive years, but they won three State Championships with three different quarterbacks in that time frame. The Govs went 9-2 this season. Players who received All-State recognition include Lincoln Kienholz, Maguire Raske, Regan Bollweg, Gunnar Gehring, Preston Taylor and Cord Ellis. Senior center Houston Lunde was named to the All-State Honorable Mention team. The offense averaged over 430 total yards per game, and over 35 points per game. Defensively, they gave an average of 18.7 points per game.
The South Dakota Sports Writers Association awards are voted on by the sports writers in South Dakota. The awards have been around since the 1950s. Athletes, teams and coaches are nominated for these awards by the sports writers.
