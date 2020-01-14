Pierre T.F. Riggs head football coach Steve Steele was named Football Coach of the Year as announced by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association on Friday.
Steele told the Capital Journal that winning the award was an honor that he hopes the whole coaching staff, team and community take pride in.
“Despite it being called coach of the year, it is most assuredly not a one person award,” Steele said. “The entire coaching staff from middle school on up deserves credit for their efforts in making this program what it has become. This was a special season, and one that may not be replicated for a long time. That is due to the tremendous efforts from all of our coaching staff, players, and families. I know I speak for all of our staff in saying I couldn’t, and wouldn’t, be able to do my job daily without the support from my wife Audrey and children at home. They make a great sacrifice for us to do what we do, and deserve a great deal of credit for it. Finally I hope the community understands their importance in this as well. This recognition comes as a result of this community buying into this team and supporting them to great lengths. I am honored to receive this recognition on behalf of this school, team, and community, and hope we can continue to build our program to be the best it can be.”
The Govs football team went 12-0 en route to their third straight Class 11AA football championship. The team had a State record for points in a season with 710, while averaging about 60 points a game.
Other football coaches up for the Football Coach of the Year Award include Canton’s Rich Lundstrom, O’Gorman’s Jayson Poppinga, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan’s Jeff VanLeur, and Colman-Egan’s Chad Williamson. A full list of coaching awards is listed below.
Full list of SDHSCA award winners in Fall of 2019 Cheer Coach of the Year: Platte-Geddes’ Marla Tegethoff
Other nominees were O’Gorman’s Tina Barnett, Sioux Valley’s Casie King, Harrisburg’s Eve Langerock, and Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Diedra Nissen.
Dance Coach of the Year: Huron’s Megan Smith
Other nominees were Brandon Valley’s Tracy Kuhn, Sioux Falls Washington’s Angela Nieman and Dakota Valley’s Melissa Strong.
Soccer Coach of the Year: Yankton’s Tyler Schuring
Other nominees were Aberdeen Central’s Merle Aske, Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Jud Conner, Sioux Falls Washington’s Dave Dancler, and Brandon Valley’s Chris Limmer.
Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year: Wall’s Karol Patterson
Other nominees were Custer’s Karen Karim, Lennox’s Mike Oltmanns, Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Eric Pooley and Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Jason Wagoner.
Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year: Belle Fource’s Chris Riley
Other nominees were Rapid City Stevens’ Jesse Coy, Aberdeen Central’s Greg Murley, Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Eric Pooley and Sioux Falls Christian’s Luke VanderLeest.
Football Coach of the Year: Pierre T.F. Riggs’ Steve Steele
Other nominees were Canton’s Rich Lundstrom, Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Jayson Poppinga, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan’s Jeff VanLeur and Colman-Egan’s Chad Williamson.
Volleyball Coach of the Year: Watertown’s Rosemary Bellum
Other nominees were Miller’s Linda DeBoer, Northwestern’s Nora Groft, Dakota Valley’s Mary Miller and Sioux Falls Christian’s Darci Wassenaar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.