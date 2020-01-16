Sophomore gymnast Emerie Stephens and senior wrestler Jack Van Camp were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Stephens received her career high score for her handspring half-half on vault. In addition to her vault score, she finally completed a layout salto half in her floor routine, and added a kip to her bar routine. She continues to work hard to increase her layout half. Stephens hopes to eventually complete a layout full on the floor. Stephens has a great work ethic, and encourages all her teammates.
Van Camp had a great week of competition. In the Brookings dual, he recorded a pin 1:09 in his match against Jaxon Bowes. At the Mid-Dakota Monster, Van Camp battled from the second seed to go 4-0 with two pins and two decision victories. In the finals, he beat Winner’s Trevor Peters, who was previously undefeated and a State Champion at 152 pounds in Class B. Van Camp has been working on his leadership skills, along with his own abilities, in order to help his team.
