Junior guard Layni Stevens and senior wrestler Tyson Johnson were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 11-16. Here are their nominations:
Stevensi is a great teammate. She always works hard and goes full speed at every single practice. She is willing to try and do whatever a coach asks her at whatever level, and has been excelling in both the junior varsity and varsity games. Stevevs is crucial to the success of both teams. She has the ability to knock down shots and get to the rim while also providing consistent hard-nosed defense. Above all, Stevens is a team leader that cares for every single teammate and wants to help elevate everyone on the team, even at times when things may be tough for herself. Stevensi is hard-working, coachable, and a great teammate. She is respected by her team for her abilities on the floor, and is loved by her team for who she is as a person.
Johnson has been a great leader for the wrestling team this year both vocally and by example. He dominated the 145 pound weight class at the Mitchell Invite despite being banged up a bit by an injury. Johnson has put together a quality season, and has a 17-1 record.
