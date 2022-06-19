Gage Gilbert
Buy Now

Gage Gilbert from Camp Crook charges out of the pen in Stanley County Fairgrounds' main arena on Thursday.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

Layni Stevens of St. Lawrence was among 11 central South Dakota teens to qualify for the national finals during the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo held Tuesday through Saturday at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

Stevens won the girls cutting event. Although she had the second highest average in the event, Stevens accumulated enough points during rodeos this season for a first-place finish.

The top four finishers in state competitions qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo from July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming. Other local qualifiers were:

* Ryen Sheppick of Pierre in the reined cow horse for her third-place finish.

* Paden Belkham of Blunt in the boys cutting for the third-best average in three runs in the state rodeo.

* Lucas Yellow Hank of Blunt in bareback riding.

* Tommie Martin of Hayes and Makenzee Wheelhouse of Pierre for placing second and third, respectively, in barrel racing. Martin also won the pole bending event.

* Riley Shippy of Colome for a second-place finish in bull riding.

* Traylin Martin of Faith took the saddle bronc title.

* Teagan Gorneau of Presho for a fourth-place finish in steer wrestling.

*Ty Graesser of Chamberlain and Tristan Spencer of Pierre joined to take third in team roping.

Share feedback on this article


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301

Tags

Load comments