Senior outside hitter Josi Stevens and senior lineman Grey Zabel were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Stevens had a couple break out matches last week versus Mitchell and Huron. She led with 14 kills against Mitchell, and ten versus Huron. Stevens is coming along at the right time of the season to help lead the Govs into the postseason. She has been versatile, playing multiple positions for the team. She always has a great attitude when asked to help the team.
Zabel played an outstanding semifinal football game against Mitchell, sacking their quarterback three times. He also lead the offensive line in accruing 600 yards of offense and another 50-point performance. Zabel’s work ethic and leadership have been crucial to the team this season, and is a big reason the Govs are where they are. He is an outstanding young man who represents the school and community well, and he is someone the Govs are thankful to have in their football family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.