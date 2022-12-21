In a night where things weren’t clicking on all cylinders offensively, the Pierre Governors relied on their defense to pick up their first home win over Watertown, 51-29, on Tuesday.

“I thought we did really well together as a team. It took all of us, and I think we got it done on defense,” junior guard Ryann Barry said.

Lennix DuPris

Pierre's Lennix DuPris dribbles the ball while playing Watertown at T.F. Riggs High School on Tuesday.
Remington Price

Pierre's Remington Price finished with 10 points against Watertown on Tuesday.
Maya Shorter

Pierre's Maya Shorter shoots the ball during the Govs' win over Watertown on Tuesday.

