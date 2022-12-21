In a night where things weren’t clicking on all cylinders offensively, the Pierre Governors relied on their defense to pick up their first home win over Watertown, 51-29, on Tuesday.
“I thought we did really well together as a team. It took all of us, and I think we got it done on defense,” junior guard Ryann Barry said.
Impressively, the Govs held the Arrows to under 30 points and allowed them to score six in the third quarter alone. For comparison, Watertown scored 59 in its win over Brookings on Dec. 9.
“We had a lot of intensity with a lot of ball pressure, and we executed our sets really well,” sophomore guard Lennix DuPris said.
Pierre is allowing opponents to score an average of 36.7 points in three games so far, and head coach Kirk Beebout liked what he saw from his team versus the Arrows.
“I think we set the tone, defensively, with their energy and did a nice job there,” Beebout said. “And (we) scored well enough to give us a little bit of a cushion, but we didn’t actually shoot really well.”
Because of a local snowstorm that shut down the Pierre and Fort Pierre areas for multiple days, the Govs hadn’t played a game since Dec. 10 when they beat Rapid City Central, 62-35, on the road. So a shaky offensive performance against Watertown on Tuesday was somewhat expected.
“We had a practice on Saturday, and you could tell we were a little rusty and a little slow,” Barry said. “It took our offense a little bit to get going again, and, obviously, our shots weren’t falling as much as we’d like. So I think after the break, once we get back into the groove, it should all come together.”
After a 24-15 Govs lead at the intermission, Pierre pressed the throttle in the second half, outscoring the Arrows 27-14. Three Govs scored in double figures. Senior guard and forward Ayvrie Kaiser led the way with 12 points while junior forward Reese Terwilliger pitched in with 11 and senior guard Remington Price 10.
DuPris explained how her team turned things around enough offensively to pull away.
“We started breaking down the press more, we got a lot more fast breaks, and we started finishing our layups really well,” she said. “And we also started warming up (from three-point range).”
The Govs will now take a 10-day hiatus before their make-up game against Spearfish on Dec. 30 at T.F. Riggs High School with tipoff yet to be determined. Pierre will then play its rescheduled matchup with Sturgis Brown on Dec. 31 at home, and the start time for that game is also to be determined.
Barry said this win will give Pierre momentum heading into the break.
“I think that knowing we can come back together after a break — we know that we’ll be able to do it after this break, too. It gives us some confidence for the next two games we have,” she said.
Going forward, Beebout wants his girls to continue having that same intensity on the defensive end, but he also wants to see some improvement in two specific areas, offensively.
“There’s one thing that kind of stands out as like, ‘Wow, we can be a lot better at that.’ I would say our three-point shooting percentage and our free-throw shooting percentage,” he said. “We have a lot of good shooters, and we’re talented, offensively. But we haven’t even shot the ball well.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
