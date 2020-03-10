Monday night saw an awful lot of blue take over Riggs Gymnasium. Two games were played in the Class A SoDak16 Girls Tournament.

The first game of the night involved the Red Cloud Lady Crusaders and the Tea Area Lady Titans. The Lady Crusaders held a 25-18 lead at halftime. They increased their lead to 41-30 after three quarters. The Lady Crusaders came away with a 60-41 victory.

The second game saw the perennial State qualifier St. Thomas More Cavaliers take on the Tri-Valley Mustangs. The Mustangs gave the Cavaliers all they had in the first half. They held a 13-4 lead after the first quarter. The Cavaliers woke up in the second quarter by outscoring the Mustangs 21-11 to take a 25-24 lead. The Cavaliers started to pull away in the second half. They extended their lead to 45-31 after three quarters. The Cavaliers ended up with a 64-43 victory.

Individual statistics for each game were not provided.

Both teams will next see action at the Class A State Girls Basketball Tournament in Rapid City on March 19-21. The Cavaliers will take on the Aberdeen Roncalli Lady Cavaliers, while the Lady Crusaders will take on the Lennox Orioles.

