The Pierre USBC (United States Bowling Club) City Team Bowling Tournament was held last week at Lariat Lanes in Pierre. Action was divided into two divisions: the A Handicapped and B Handicapped Divisions.
In Division A, Stoeser Trucking took first place with a score of 3471. Ogan Farms 2 claimed second place with a score of 3318, while Brosz Engineering placed third with a score of 3300. Dekalb rounded out those in the money by placing fourth with a score of 3296.
The B Division competition has yet to finalize their standings as of Feb. 4. One more team has yet to complete their final round.
Pierre’s Jared Erickson bowled a 300 during competition last week. Pierre’s Alex Taylor bowled his first 300 in the youth adult doubles league.
The Pierre USBC City Singles and Doubles Tournament started on Monday night. It will run throughout the week.
