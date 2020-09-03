Pierre Post 8 infielders Garrett Stout and Andrew Coverdale were selected for the Class A All-State Legion Baseball team in an announcement made on Tuesday.

Stout, who primarily played shortstop, had a batting average of .402 with a team high seven home runs. Stout will continue his baseball career at South Dakota State University.

Coverdale, a second baseman, had a batting average of .413, as well as five triples. Coverdale will be serving in the military.

State champion Rapid City Post 22 led the way with four selections. Dylan Richey was selected as both a pitcher and infielder. Brandon Valley Post 131 had three players selected, while Renner Post 307, Harrisburg, Watertown Post 17 and Brookings all had one selection.

