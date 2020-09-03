Pierre Post 8 infielders Garrett Stout and Andrew Coverdale were selected for the Class A All-State Legion Baseball team in an announcement made on Tuesday.
Stout, who primarily played shortstop, had a batting average of .402 with a team high seven home runs. Stout will continue his baseball career at South Dakota State University.
Coverdale, a second baseman, had a batting average of .413, as well as five triples. Coverdale will be serving in the military.
State champion Rapid City Post 22 led the way with four selections. Dylan Richey was selected as both a pitcher and infielder. Brandon Valley Post 131 had three players selected, while Renner Post 307, Harrisburg, Watertown Post 17 and Brookings all had one selection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.