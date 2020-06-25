Wednesday night saw the Pierre Post 8 baseball team keep their winning streak alive. They defeated the Mandan Chiefs 10-4 and 7-3 in a pair of games at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
The first game saw the Chiefs jump out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Post 8 responded in the bottom of the second inning with five runs. Both teams kept fighting. Post 8 was able to put the game away thanks to one run in the third inning, and two runs in both the fourth inning and fifth inning.
Matt Lusk took the win for Pierre Post 8. He lasted five innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out four. AJ Goeden threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Jacob Weiland took the loss for the Chiefs. He allowed four hits and eight runs over four innings, striking out four.
Post 8 started the second game off with a bang after a solo home run by Garrett Stout in Post 8’s opening at-bat. The Chiefs took the lead in the top of the fifth inning off a two-run home run by Easton Andresen. They extended that lead to 3-1 in the top of the seventh inning. Post 8 tied things up after runs by AJ Goeden and Grey Zabel. They ended up winning after a walkoff grand slam home run by Stout.
Will Van Camp was credited with the victory for Post 8. He lasted two innings, allowing two hits and one run. Collin Brueggeman started the game for Post 8. He lasted five innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out three.
Lucas Burgum took the loss for the Chiefs. He allowed five hits and six runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out seven.
Post 8 (14-4) has won 13 of their past 14 games. They will next see action at the Heilman Performance Invitational Tournament at Corbett Field in Minot this weekend. They will face East Grand Forks Post 157 and the Bismarck Governors on Friday. Post 8 will play the Mandan Chiefs and the Minot Vistas on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.