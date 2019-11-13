What do you call seven jackrabbits? In South Dakota, they would be referred to as a Stout. Now seven different family members in the Stout family will have completed degrees at South Dakota State University, once Garret graduates from SDSU in 2024.
Today, Garrett signed a letter of commitment to play baseball for the Jackrabbits in the T.F. Riggs Library early Wednesday morning around 10 minutes to 8 a.m. Nov. 13 in front of his parents, school administrators, coaches and some teammates.
“It means a lot,” Garrett said. “My whole family’s been there. It feels like tradition. It feels like home.”
Garrett’s parents Barbara and Kelly stood behind Garrett as he sat at a desk in the front of the crowd gathered to watch the young man take some serious adult steps. Barbara beamed a smile, and when Kelly lost his concentration, he beamed too with a hand on Garrett’s shoulder as Garret put pen to paper. Kelly, as well signed, in affirmation, the documents after Garrett signed, crossed his T’s, dated it and pushed away from the table with an exhale.
Garrett will be listed as an infielder for the Jackrabbits. Though for the Governors, he plays shortstop. Throughout his career he has played every position, pretty much, he said.
Being on the Erv Huether Field, playing for a NCAA Division 1 Summit League does not create apprehension for Garrett, but proving he is human, he answers what he might be apprehensive about is being away from home for the first time, like any young adult going away to college.
“Being away from home, I guess,” Garret said. “For the first time. Being at college.”
One local coach, Brian White, has been coaching Garrett as head coach for five years now in the American Legion sponsored league.
Garrett’s been a staple in the program,” White said. “He’s been in it since he was an eighth grader. It’s exciting for us any time you can move a kid to the next level.”
Kelly thinks it’s “awesome” his son is going to SDSU. He is the number seven in the family now, Kelly wasn’t sure if Garrett would play football, or baseball in college.
“I wasn’t sure,” Kelly said. “Until right now.”
Kelly said he didn’t have a preference either way. He just wanted Garrett to select what he truly wants to do in his heart. Kelly thinks Garrett made the right decision, he said. As a parent, Kelly notes, he’d rather see his son play baseball than football at the college level, but if he wanted to, that would have been fine too.
While there may have been other schools interested in Garrett and that made contact, Garret, and his folks, knew he would always go to SDSU. Kelly tells that Garrett, despite the offers, always “shut them down” because he was always going to SDSU, whether he played any sports or not, Kelly said.
Garret plans to major in the pharmacy program and become a pharmacist. The athletics part would be icing on the cake, according to Kelly. Garrett is a man of his word. He verbally committed to baseball, and when the football program came asking, Garrett cited already having a verbal commitment with the baseball program, according to Kelly.
“I always knew he would go to SDSU,” Barbara said, echoing Kelly’s sentiment. “Playing a sport, is just a bonus.”
Garrett is not only a baseball star player here in Pierre. He is a star athlete. He is the starting quarterback on the undefeated, nationally recognized and talked about Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors. The Govs play in the State Championship this Friday in Brookings, against Brookings.
“Hopefully it will be a good game,” Garrett said. “Hopefully we can take care of business.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.