Pierre T.F. Riggs senior quarterback Garrett Stout was named the South Dakota Gatorade Football Player of the Year on Friday morning.
In his career, Stout has won three Class AA State Football titles, two of which came as a starting quarterback. This season, Stout completed 122 of 188 passes for 2007 yards and 36 touchdowns. He ran the ball 95 times for 1262 yards and 18 touchdowns. Stout has 3742 passing yards and 55 career passing touchdowns to go along with 2540 rushing yards and 29 career rushing touchdowns.
Stout joins a list of Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors athletes to win a South Dakota Gatorade Athlete of the Year. He is the second Governors football player in history to win the award, the other being Quincy Christie. By virtue of winning the award, Gatorade will donate $1000 to a sports-based organization of Stout’s choosing. He has until Dec. 20 to decide what that organization will be.
A full list of Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors athletes to win a Gatorade Athlete of the Year Award can be seen below:
1989-90: Matt Blumer, boys track
2004-05: Quincy Christie, boys track
2005-06: Quincy Christie, boys track
2005-06: Quincy Christie, football
2006-07: Matt Tetzlaff, boys track
2007-08: Matt Tetzlaff, boys track
2011-12: Zach Hanson, boys basketball
2012-13: Zach Hanson, boys basketball
2012-13: Cortney Dowling, girls track
2013-14: Cortney Dowling, girls track
2014-15: Sydney Palmer, girls basketball
2015-16: Cortney Dowling, girls track
2017-18: Joana Zanin, girls soccer
2019-20: Garrett Stout, football
