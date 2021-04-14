Junior track athlete Josh Strand and junior golfer Ellie Jo Simpson were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of April 5-10. Here are their nominations:
Strand is off to an impressive start to the 2021 track season. He won the Huron 400 meter dash with a time of 54.01 against some impressive competitions from the ESD Conference. Strand came back later in the evening to post a 55 second split and move his 4x400 team into contention, where they placed second overall in the meet. Strand has an incredible work ethic and has become a pivotal leader on the boys track team.
Even though the Govs girls golf season is just getting started, Simpson has done a fantastic job being a leader for the team. Before the first day of practice, she was texting other players to make sure they were going to be at the Monday morning workout. She is always there and ready to work hard. As a young and inexperienced team, the Govs will need to lean heavily on her to help support and lead the younger athletes through the season. She has stepped up from day one.
