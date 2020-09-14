The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team saw their 18-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night after losing 52-29 to the Yankton Bucks at Crane-Youngworth Field in Yankton in a battle of the top two teams in Class 11AA.
The Govs got the lone score of the first quarter when Maguire Raske ran the ball in from 19 yards out. The second quarter was a wild one, as the Govs and Bucks scored seven combined touchdowns. The game was tied 29-29 at halftime. The Bucks regained the lead midway through the third quarter when senior runnings back Corbin Sohler scored from 12 yards out. Sohler added another touchdown, this time from 62 yards out with about a minute left in the third quarter. The Bucks added yet another touchdown when Cody Oswald intercepted a Lincoln Kienholz pass and took it to the house. The Bucks added their final points of the game when Trevor Paulsen made a 35 yard field goal.
Raske led the Govs with 97 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Kienholz completed 17 of 39 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Zach Letellier had a school record 222 receiving yards on six catches, including a 79 yard touchdown catch.
The Govs (2-1) will next see action against the top ranked Tea Area Titans (3-0) in Tea on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Titans defeated the West Central Trojans 41-0 on Friday.
