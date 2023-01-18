The Pierre girls basketball team took care of business against Douglas on Tuesday, pummeling the Patriots, 61-19, at T.F. Riggs High School.

A strong first half and suffocating defense throughout was the story for the Governors. They led 24-6 at the end of the first quarter and nearly doubled their lead by halftime at 49-14.

Reese Terwilliger led the Govs with 15 points and seven rebounds versus the Patriots on Tuesday.
Pierre's Remington Price scored 13 points and tallied a team-high four steals against Douglas on Tuesday.
Pierre's Sydney Tedrow scored nine points versus the Patriots on Tuesday.
Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser attempts a layup during Tuesday's win over the Patriots.

