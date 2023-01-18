The Pierre girls basketball team took care of business against Douglas on Tuesday, pummeling the Patriots, 61-19, at T.F. Riggs High School.
A strong first half and suffocating defense throughout was the story for the Governors. They led 24-6 at the end of the first quarter and nearly doubled their lead by halftime at 49-14.
Defensively, Pierre tallied 12 steals en route to giving up a season-low in points.
“We knew coming out, getting a quick start was something that we wanted to do,” Govs head coach Kirk Beebout said. “So the girls did a good job of getting some pressure on the ball, creating some turnovers and rebounding the basketball. And that fueled our fast break, where we're able to pass ahead and get some good looks in transition.”
Beebout’s team finished shooting 23-of-52 (44.2 percent) overall, 6-of-14 (42.9 percent) behind the arc and 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) at the charity stripe.
Junior forward Reese Terwilliger led the way for Pierre with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Terwilliger said she and her teammates noticed a “mismatch” down-low, and the Govs used it to their advantage. Besides going a perfect 3-of-3 at the free-throw line, all of Terwilliger’s points came at the rim, using her 5-foot-11 frame to impose her will against Patriot defenders.
“Reese had a really good game. She can hold her own against anyone,” senior guard Remington Price said. “We just kept feeding her, and she kept making shots.”
But per usual, Pierre spread the wealth, offensively.
Price scored 13 while senior guard Sydney Tedrow pitched in with nine. Sophomore guard Lennix DuPris added eight points and a team-high seven assists.
“We haven't really had a year where everyone can score. They can't really count on one person. So that's really good for us,” Price said.
Price sparked the Govs’ quick start, offensively, in the opening quarter. Just 15 seconds into action, Price came off a screen set by senior guard Ayvrie Kaiser and swished her first three-pointer.
“It's a good confidence booster,” Price said. “I knew if I missed the first one. I (was) just gonna keep shooting.”
But by the end of the period, it was Tedrow who led Pierre in scoring with seven. And while she may not get as much playing time as others, Beebout knows she’s more than adept at scoring the rock when needed.
“She's another one that could lead us in scoring anytime. She's very capable,” Beebout said. “And the great thing about Sydney is she's so versatile. She can play inside and out. She knows every single position.”
Overall, Beebout said he was pleased with his team’s pace on offense — sometimes faster, sometimes slower. But always under control.
In transition, DuPris passes it to Kaiser, who finishes the left-handed layup.42-12 Govs | 2:20 2Q #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/VXuRxo8ftk— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) January 18, 2023
“I think we were all playing together,” Terwilliger said. “Lennix pushed the ball up, and all of our guards were pushing the ball up, which gave us a lot of open looks. And that’s where we got most of our buckets tonight.”
Because of the increasing score margin, Pierre’s starters rested most of the second half, which gave its substitute players opportunities to make an impact.
Senior center Dani Beck used her 6-foot-2 frame to tally a team-high six blocks and five rebounds.
“I was happy to see all of our girls get opportunities to be on the court (Tuesday) and play in a game situation, and I was really pleased with how they handled that time. They used it to continue to get better,” Beebout said.
And while this may have been a potential “let-down” spot for the Govs, coming off a convincing road win against Lakota Tech and having a tough home game just days ahead, they did what teams with an 8-1 record are supposed to do. Beat teams they’re supposed to and leave no doubt.
Price explained how Pierre didn’t look past Douglas and focused on the task at hand.
“We knew that they could make some shots if they're open,” she said. “We knew that we (had to) just come out and give full effort, play how we normally do and play our game, and that took care of itself.”
With Tuesday’s win, the Govs improved their home record to 5-0. Pierre hopes to make it six when they host Brandon Valley (5-4) on Thursday at Riggs at 7 p.m.
Beebout briefly previewed his team’s intriguing matchup with the Lynx.
“Brandon Valley presents a lot of challenges. They are really good, offensively. They got an All-State performer in (Hilary) Behrens, and they got one of the best freshmen in the state in (Alyvia) Padgett. And all their girls are really skilled, and they play well together. They're similar to us on the defensive end. They get up and guard and get ball pressure,” he said. “So, yeah, it's gonna be a good test, but that's exactly what we want. That's how you get better by playing games like that.”
