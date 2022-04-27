The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors faced the Huron Tigers in the home opener for the Govs at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday. The Govs won 10-0.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning. The Govs erupted for nine runs, including three runs on errors by second baseman Kolby Hofer. The other runs in that inning came on a wild pitch, a Grayson Hunsley single, a bases loaded hit by pitch, a George Stalley single, a fielder’s choice and a Matthew Hanson triple. Govs coach Steve Gray told the Capital Journal that putting the ball in play was a factor in the fourth inning.
“We’ve been preaching on that,” Gray said. “We want to put pressure on our opponents. That’s where we’re at right now. We want to put the ball in play hard so that we can let them make mistakes. That’s what it came down to.”
The weather on Tuesday night was on the cooler side, with the wind picking up as the night went on. Gray said that the ball doesn’t travel as much when it gets colder.
“On a ball like Gary Nedved hit in the fourth inning, if it’s warmer, that ball’s gone,” Gray said. “It kinda deadens things up. Everybody’s gotta play in the same conditions and the same field.”
The game was ultimately decided in the bottom of the sixth inning when Stalley scored on a walkoff double by Lincoln Kienholz.
Kienholz took the victory on the mound for the Govs. He allowed zero runs on two hits in six innings, striking out 13 and walking one.
Dawson Rogers took the loss for the Tigers. He allowed six runs on four hits in three and one-third innings, striking out six.
The Govs (5-6) will next see action in a doubleheader against the Harrisburg Tigers at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. However, watch for potential delays, cancellations or postponements as there is a 95 percent chance of rain on Friday according to weather.com. Whatever the case may be, Gray is happy with where his team is at right now.
“We’re starting to build some momentum finally, which is good,” Gray said. “We knew this baseball team was there. We just needed to keep up that momentum from our win on Saturday, and just keep building.”
