The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team used a strong second quarter to propel them to a 49-28 victory over the Highmore-Harrold Pirates at the Hyde County Auditorium in Highmore on Tuesday night.
The Buffs led 19-7 after one quarter. They increased their lead to 31-7 at halftime after outscoring the Pirates 12-0 in the second quarter. The Pirates outscored the Buffs 15-10 in the third quarter, but the Buffs remained with a 41-22 lead. The Buffs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Pirates 8-6 in the fourth quarter.
Buffs coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal Tuesday’s win was a great one for the team.
“I felt like we played our best half of basketball we’ve played all season,” Foth said. “Anytime you can shut an opponent out in a quarter, and hold them to seven points in a half…that was the difference right there. I felt our young kids stepped up. It was a balanced attack from everybody. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but our defense played extremely well, and that really showed on the scoreboard tonight.”
When asked about the second quarter effort, Foth said defense was key.
“Our communication on the defensive end was great,” Foth said. “Our guys were letting everybody know where they were going to be, and how they were going to be playing. We really only limited Highmore to one shot per possession. We crashed the glass hard. Anytime our defense plays that hard, it motivates us on the offensive end. We played really good basketball in that first half.”
Senior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs (4-1) with 11 points and three assists. Senior center Stran Scott had nine points and 12 rebounds, while senior guard Cormac Duffy added eight points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore forward Broch Zeeb had seven points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Carter Lamont led the Pirates (1-3) with eight points. The Buffs shot 39 percent on two-point shots, 13 percent from long range, and 60 percent on free throws.
The Buffs were scheduled to play the McLaughlin Mustangs in Fort Pierre on Thursday, but that game had been postponed on Wednesday afternoon. Foth said he was looking forward to playing at home, but that the team wasn't looking to far ahead to next week's Jones County Invitational. The Buffs will play the Jones County Coyotes (0-4) in the first round of the JCI at the Harrold Thune Auditorium in Murdo next Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.
