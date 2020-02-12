The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors faced the Huron Tigers in an Eastern South Dakota boys basketball match-up at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night. The game functioned as Senior Night for the Govs.
The Govs found themselves up 12-9 midway through the first quarter. The Tigers went on a 10-0 run to end the quarter with a 19-12 lead. They extended that lead to 37-27 at halftime. The Govs went into halftime with a little momentum after a buzzer beating three point shot by senior forward Paul Adam. That momentum would not last, as the Govs only mustered four points in the third quarter. They found themselves down 21 points going into the final quarter. Both teams scored 11 points in a back and forth fourth quarter, but the Tigers came away with a 63-42 victory.
The Tigers were led by senior guard Nathan Boehrns, who had 20 points. Senior forward Teegan Evers added 18 points, while Kobe Busch had nine points.
The Govs were led by freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz, who had 16 points. Senior center Grey Zabel had 10 points, while senior forward Paul Adam added nine points.
Govs coach Terry Becker told the Capital Journal that he thought his team played with good energy early on.
“We had a rough third quarter where we just couldn’t find the basket,” Becker said. “They ended up stretching the lead out on us. In the first half, despite a few too many turnovers, I thought that we played really well at times. When you turn the ball over about a dozen times in the first half, your opponent is going to capitalize on that.”
Becker credited the Tigers for stepping up when they went down early in the first quarter.
“They picked up their defensive intensity a little bit,” Becker said. “That was the stretch where we got loose with the ball. A team like this will convert turnovers really fast. That was the difference between them building a lead and us staying in the game.”
Tuesday’s game was Senior Night for the Govs. Seniors honored before the game included players Paul Adam, Justin Houlette, Grant Judson, Grey Zabel, Josh Rowe and Matthew Lusk, managers Taeler Regynski and Janaina Zanin, and cheerleaders Rylee Youngberg, Paige Brandt, Bailey Nelson, Hailee Like and Peyton Buffalo. Becker said that all of these seniors mean a lot to him.
“They give four years of their high school careers, which is a lot of time, in order to put the effort into bettering our program,” Becker said. “We appreciate the time commitment that they’ve given. We wish them the best once we close our season.”
The Tigers (no. 3 in Class AA) improved to 11-3 with the victory. The last place Govs (1-17) have lost nine straight games. The Govs will next see action on Friday against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (9-5, no. 4 in Class AA) in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
