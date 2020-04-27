Former Sully Buttes standout player Lincoln Jordre announced on his Twitter on Sunday that he was committed to continuing his college basketball career at Mount Marty University in Yankton. The decision came after Jordre announced that he was entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
Jordre appeared in two games in his redshirt freshman season of 2019-20. He is a 6-foot-9 inch center. While at Sully Buttes, Jordre was a two-year starter and team captain in his senior year. He averaged 19.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 3.1 assists as a junior. Jordre was named to the Class B All-State Team. The Chargers won the Class B State Boys Basketball Team in Jordre’s senior season.
Jordre will be joining a Mount Marty Lancers squad that went 20-12 in their first season under coach Todd Lorenson before falling to the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.
