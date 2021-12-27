Thomas Farries
Sully Buttes' Thomas Farries puts up a shot against Lyman in a game on Dec. 14. The Chargers will play the Parkston Trojans on Tuesday.

 LaJena Gruis

The Sully Buttes Chargers girls and boys basketball team will both see action in the Parkston Classic in Parkston on Tuesday.

The Chargers girls will take on the Menno Wolves, with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers come in with a 4-1 record. They average 51.4 points per game while giving up 35.6 points per game. The Chargers lost their first game of the year on Dec. 20 to the defending Class A champions Aberdeen Roncalli by a score of 51-24. Top players on the Chargers include Lydia Hill, Stevie Wittler and Allyson Wittler, all of whom are capable of leading the Chargers in points. The combined opponent record for the Chargers coming into Tuesday is 9-10.

The Wolves are 1-3 on the season. They average 27.75 points per game while giving up 46 points per game. Their last game saw them lose 60-16 to Wagner. Top players on the team include Bridget Vaith and Ashton Massey, both of whom saw action last season for a team that went 16-7. The opponent record for the Wolves is 10-6.

The Chargers boys will take on the Parkston Trojans, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. The Chargers come in with an 0-3 record. They average a little over 31 points per game while giving up over 59 points per game. Their last game saw them lose 56-37 to the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers. Top players include Landon Hepker, who’s led the Chargers in scoring this season, as well as Jesse Schall and Marshall Wittler. The Chargers have played some tough opponents, as their combined opponent record is 8-3.

The Trojans are 4-0 this season. They average just over 57 points per game while giving up over 41 points per game. Their last game saw them narrowly defeat Parker 60-58 on Dec. 21. Max Scott was the leading scorer for the Trojans in that game with 18 points. The Trojans look to be improved from last season, where they went 9-13. Their opponent record is 3-9.

Scott Millard

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

