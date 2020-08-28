The Sully Buttes Chargers volleyball team took on the Jones County Coyotes volleyball team at the gym in Onida on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
The Chargers came away with a 3-2 victory. Set scores were 25-20, 22-25, 25-12, 13-25 and 15-12. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.
The Chargers (1-0) will take on the No. 2 ranked Faulkton Area Trojans (1-0) in Faulkton on Tuesday. Matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
