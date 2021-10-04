For the first time since Sept. 10, the Sully Buttes Chargers football team saw action in a game. They took on the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines in Herreid on Friday.
The Wolverines jumped out to a 24-0 lead after the first quarter. They added another score when Ryan Jochim scored from two yards out. Sully Buttes junior Thomas Farries responded by taking the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a score to put the Chargers on the board. The Wolverines took a 40-6 halftime lead after an 80 yard touchdown by junior running back Brenden Begeman. The Wolverines put the finishing touches on their win by scoring two more touchdowns in the third quarter. They won 56-6 via the mercy rule.
The Wolverines were led by a three-headed monster of senior fullback Trey Sayler, junior quarterback Tray Hettick and junior running back Brenden Begeman, who each had two touchdowns. The Wolverines were a perfect 7-for-7 in two-point conversions.
The Wolverines (7-0) will next see action on Friday against the Potter County Battlers (6-1) in Herreid. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The Wolverines are the no. 2 ranked team in Class 9A, while the Battlers are the no. 4 ranked team in Class 9B.
The Chargers (3-3) will host the Langford Area Lions (1-5) in Sully Buttes on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Chargers are the no. 10 ranked team in Class 9B, while the Lions are the no. 14 ranked team in Class 9B. Friday’s game is also Senior Night for the Chargers. Seniors on the team are Jordan Schall, Dwight Kinney and Jesse Schall.
