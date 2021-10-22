The Sully Buttes Chargers football team made the long trek to Alcester to take on the Alcester-Hudson Cubs in the Class 9B Playoffs on Thursday. The Cubs ended up with a 34-0 victory.

The Cubs scored 20 points in the first quarter. They added eight more points in the third quarter, and six points in the fourth quarter. No individual stats or scoring were recorded on Varsity Bound.

Thursday’s game was the final football game for Sully Buttes seniors Jordan Schall, Dwight Kinney and Jesse Schall. The Chargers end the season with a 4-5 record.

The Cubs (5-3) will next see action on the road against the top-seeded Avon Pirates on Thursday. Starting time for that game has yet to be announced.

