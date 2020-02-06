Bradford Senftner
Buy Now

Sully Buttes girls basketball coach Mark Senftner shouts instructions while Jones County senior guard Lilli Moore is defending by Sully Buttes sophomore guard Tailynn Bradford during Tuesday’s game in Onida.

 Courtesy LaJena Gruis

Fans wanting to see the Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team compete against the Potter County Battlers on Friday night will have to wait a couple of weeks.

Sully Buttes athletic director Jeremy Chicoine announced on Thursday that, due to a rash of illnesses on the Potter County Battlers girls basketball team, there will be no girls basketball games then. The two rivals will not be pitte against each other on Friday Night in Gettysburg.

These games are rescheduled until Friday, Feb. 21. A starting time has yet to be set.

The Chargers boys will still play against the Battlers in Gettysburg on Friday. Games will start at 6:30 p.m.CT.

Tags

Load comments