The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team took on the Canistota Hawks in the Parkston Classic in Parkston on Monday afternoon. The Chargers came away with a slim 43-42 victory.
The Hawks started the game by getting out to a 10-8 lead after the first quarter. The Chargers responded by outscoring the Hawks 21-11 in the second quarter to take a 29-21 halftime lead. The game continued to ebb and flow, as the Hawks again came back to take a 36-33 lead going into the final quarter. The Chargers were able to earn the victory in the fourth quarter after getting clutch baskets by Lydia Hill and Stevie Wittler.
Each team had 22 turnovers. The Chargers made nine of 14 free throws, while the Hawks made 10 of 21 shots from the charity stripe.
The Hawks were led by senior forward Mykkah Krinke, who had a game high 15 points. Freshman guard Kayla Papendick had 10 points, while senior forward McKenzy Krinke was next in line with seven points.
Freshman guard Stevie Wittler led the Chargers with 12 points, while sophomore center Lydia Hill had 11 points. Sophomore guard Allyson Wittler had eight points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
The Hawks (1-3) will next see action against the Irene-Wakonda Eagles (1-3) in Irene this coming Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT. The Chargers (3-2) have won their first game under Susie Rilling after taking over head coaching duties last week. The Chargers will next see action against the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (0-3) on Saturday in Mobridge. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
