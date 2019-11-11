Sully Buttes head football coach Mark Senftner was named the Region 3 Coach of the Year in an announcement made by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.
Senftner led the Chargers to a 10-1 record and a spot in the Class 9A Semifinals. The Chargers averaged 47.8 points per game on offense, while giving up 12.18 points per game on defense. The defense had a stretch of three straight shutouts. This year’s Chargers team fell one game short of the 9A State Championship game after losing 56-22 to the Canistota/Freeman Pride.
The other coaches who were awarded Coach of the Year in their respective regions were Webster Area’s Tanner Christensen, Deuel’s Dusty Hourigan, Sturgis Brown’s Chris Koletzky, Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Jared Fredenburg, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Jake Terry, Gregory’s John King and New Underwood’s Brady Carmichael.
Two other awards were announced by the SDFBCA. Barb Haberling, Administrative Assistant for the South Dakota High School Activities Association, will be honored with SDFBCA State Friend of Football Award for her contributions and support to high school football. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan head coach Jeff Van Leur will be awarded SDFBCA 40-Year Award for his 40 years of coaching in South Dakota.
These awards will be given at halftime of the Class 11AAA State Championship game between Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Dana J. Dyhouse Stadium in Brookings on Friday. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The awards will be presented by SDFBCA President Steve Gilbertson. The game between Brandon Valley and O’Gorman, like every other State Football Championship Game, will be broadcasted on South Dakota Public Television and sdpb.org.
Full SDFBCA Awards List Region Coaches of the Year
Region 1, Tanner Christensen, Webster Area
Region 2, Dusty Hourigan, Deuel
Region 3, Mark Senftner, Sully Buttes
Region 4, Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown
Region 5, Jared Fredenburg, Sioux Falls Lincoln
Region 6, Jake Terry, Elk Point-Jefferson
Region 7, John King, Gregory
Region 8, Brady Carmichael, New Underwood
SDFBCA State Friend of Football Award
Barb Haberling, Administrative Assistant for SDHSAA
SDFBCA 40-Year Award
Jeff Van Leur, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan head football coach
