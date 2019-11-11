Sully Buttes helmets
Sully Buttes Chargers football helmets are placed on the bench during Friday’s Class 9A Semifinals between the Chargers and the Canistota/Freeman Pride.

 Courtesy LaJena Gruis

Sully Buttes head football coach Mark Senftner was named the Region 3 Coach of the Year in an announcement made by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.

Senftner led the Chargers to a 10-1 record and a spot in the Class 9A Semifinals. The Chargers averaged 47.8 points per game on offense, while giving up 12.18 points per game on defense. The defense had a stretch of three straight shutouts. This year’s Chargers team fell one game short of the 9A State Championship game after losing 56-22 to the Canistota/Freeman Pride.

The other coaches who were awarded Coach of the Year in their respective regions were Webster Area’s Tanner Christensen, Deuel’s Dusty Hourigan, Sturgis Brown’s Chris Koletzky, Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Jared Fredenburg, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Jake Terry, Gregory’s John King and New Underwood’s Brady Carmichael.

Two other awards were announced by the SDFBCA. Barb Haberling, Administrative Assistant for the South Dakota High School Activities Association, will be honored with SDFBCA State Friend of Football Award for her contributions and support to high school football. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan head coach Jeff Van Leur will be awarded SDFBCA 40-Year Award for his 40 years of coaching in South Dakota.

These awards will be given at halftime of the Class 11AAA State Championship game between Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Dana J. Dyhouse Stadium in Brookings on Friday. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The awards will be presented by SDFBCA President Steve Gilbertson. The game between Brandon Valley and O’Gorman, like every other State Football Championship Game, will be broadcasted on South Dakota Public Television and sdpb.org.

Full SDFBCA Awards List Region Coaches of the Year

Region 1, Tanner Christensen, Webster Area

Region 2, Dusty Hourigan, Deuel

Region 3, Mark Senftner, Sully Buttes

Region 4, Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown

Region 5, Jared Fredenburg, Sioux Falls Lincoln

Region 6, Jake Terry, Elk Point-Jefferson

Region 7, John King, Gregory

Region 8, Brady Carmichael, New Underwood

SDFBCA State Friend of Football Award

Barb Haberling, Administrative Assistant for SDHSAA

SDFBCA 40-Year Award

Jeff Van Leur, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan head football coach

