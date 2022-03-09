Sully Buttes coach Mark Senftner points to the crowd after being inducted into the Sully Buttes Hall of Fame this season. Senftner will inducted into the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Hall of Shrine during the State Basketball Tournaments in the next couple of weeks.
Sully Buttes coach Mark Senftner points to the crowd after being inducted into the Sully Buttes Hall of Fame this season. Senftner will inducted into the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Hall of Shrine during the State Basketball Tournaments in the next couple of weeks.
Scott Millard/Capital Journal
Sully Buttes coach Mark Senftner is slated to be inducted into the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Hall of Shrine within the next coming weeks.
Four men are set to be inducted into the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Hall of Shrine at the 2022 State High School Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments the next two weeks. Among them is Sully Buttes coach Mark Senftner.
Senftner graduated from McLaughlin High School in 1980, and Northern State University in 1985. He has been the head football coach at Sully Buttes since 2008, with an overall record of 101-42. His squad made three State Championship appearances in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Senftner has also been the middle school football coach during his career.
Senftner has been a girls’ head basketball coach from 2005 to the present. His overall record is 506-211, including 327-78 at Sully Buttes. Senftner and his teams have made 14 appearances at the State Girls Basketball Tournaments. He led Timber Lake to three State appearances, and Sully Buttes to 11 appearances. The Chargers were runner-up in 2012 and 2015. They won the State Championship in 2007, 2008, 2016 and 2017.
Senfter served as the President of the South Dakota High School Basketball Coaches Association from 2016-2018. He has also been the Region Director for the South Dakota High School Coaches Association. He has received numerous Region Coach of the Year awards in both football and basketball. Senfter received the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Girls Basketball Coach of the Year in 2007 and 2017, and he was a National Finalist for the NFHS Girls Basketball Coach of the Year in 2017. He is a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Other honorees this year include Sisseton’s Cal Schubert, Rapid City’s Duane Whalen and official Jim “Jocko” Johnston of Mitchell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.