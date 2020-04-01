Sully Buttes senior basketball star Nick Wittler announced on Twitter on Tuesday night his commitment to play basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University. Wittler thanked his coaches, teammates and family for their support.
Barring any continuation of the 2019-20 basketball season, Wittler and the Chargers will finish with a 20-2 record. Wittler was a star on the team. He averaged 23.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Wittler has scored 1616 career points. He was a key part of the Chargers’ 2018 Class B State Championship winning team. The Chargers have made it to the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament in all four seasons that Wittler has been in high school. Off the hardwood, Wittler played quarterback for the Chargers the past two seasons.
Wittler joins a Dakota Wesleyan Tigers team with Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Bradley Dean. The Tigers finished the season with a 23-9 record.
