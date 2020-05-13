Sully Buttes senior basketball player Nick Wittler was named a finalist for the South Dakota Mr. Basketball Award on Monday.
Wittler is a 6 foot, 1 inch tall guard. He was a leader for one of the most athletic classes to come through Sully Buttes High School according to coach Brian White. Wittler helped lead the Chargers to four straight state tournaments, including a Class B State Championship in 2018. He was a starter for all four years in high school. Wittler’s career win-loss record was a remarkable 86-14. As a senior, he averaged 23.1 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 3.6 assists per game and 3.6 steals per game. A two-time First Team All-State honoree and Academic All-State student, Wittler will continue his basketball career at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. He is the son of Jesse and Cheri Wittler.
St. Thomas More’s Ryder Kirsch was named Mr. Basketball, while Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Emma Ronsiek was named Miss Basketball. Other finalists for Mr. Basketball include Sioux Falls Christian’s Zach Witte, Hanson’s Reggie Slaba, Sioux Valley’s Maxwell Nielson, Huron’s Teegan Evers and Kobe Busch, Lennox’s Josh Alt, Aberdeen Christian’s Andrew Rohrbach and Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Akoi Akoi. Other finalists for Miss Basketball include Rapid City Stevens’ Kyah Watson, Lennox’s Madysen Vlastuin, Flandreau’s Hannah Parsley, Todd County’s Kelsie Herman, Huron’s Havyn Heinz, Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Morgan Hansen, Lennox’s Rianna Fillipi, Langford Area’s Ady Dwight and Howard’s Hilary Albrecht.
Hansen-Anderson has named the Mr. Basketball Award for 44 years, and the Miss Basketball Award for 40 years. Each award is selected by the state’s basketball coaches. Each year in South Dakota, more than 3,500 men and women play varsity basketball. Of that group, roughly 1,400 are seniors. Hansen-Anderson Basketball recognizes just 20 of these seniors, or about two-tenths of one percent who have been chosen by the state’s coaches to be considered for the title of Miss or Mr. Basketball.
