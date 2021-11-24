The 2021 Summit League Volleyball Tournament will be held this weekend at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. Action will run Thursday-Saturday.
Thursday’s matches include a matchup of no. 4 seed Kansas City Roos (21-9 overall, 12-6 conference) and the no. 5 seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-10, 11-7). Both teams won a match against each other this year. Historically, the Roos are 8-41 against the Golden Eagles.
The night will conclude with the no. 3 seed Denver Pioneers (23-5, 14-4) taking on the no. 6 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (18-11, 10-8). The Pioneers defeated the Jacks in both of their meetings this season, with the Jacks not able to muster a set victory in either match.
The winner of Thursday’s first match will face the top seeded Omaha Mavericks on Friday. The Mavericks are 19-9 overall on the season, with a 16-2 Summit League record.
The host South Dakota Coyotes are the no. 2 seed. They are 18-9 overall, and 15-3 in the Summit League. The Coyotes are 10-1 at home this season against the Omaha Mavericks on Nov. 12.
Saturday will see the conclusion of the tournament with the winners of each of the semifinal rounds facing each other. The winner of that match will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Live video of the tournament can be found on summitleague.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.