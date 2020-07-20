The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors will have a Special Meeting on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT. The listen live function will be available. The Board will either attend in person or via zoom, depending on their availability on Wednesday.
The agenda with pertinent information was posted on the SDHSAA website on Monday morning. The Board will consider the SDHSAA Fall Sports/Activities Task Force recommendations, which are attached to the agenda.
The recommendation packet is 16 pages long. The report was organized around seven core principles. Those principles are as follows:
- Safety
- Keeping kids active and involved whenever and however feasible and safe
- A standard screening procedure and form used by everybody
- A standard protocol for South Dakota Department of Health confirmed close contacts and positive cases, to include a return to play form signed off by medical personnel, with the option for medical personnel to recommend an additional six-day return to play protocol for significant cases, including hospitalizations and cardiac concerns
- Policies for handling rescheduling contest, no contest designations, and forfeits
- Continued monitoring of the situation for re-assessment of the plan
- SDHSAA guidance on items that would normally be local decisions (NOTE- the example for fan attendance, particularly the “conditions” column, may change slightly prior to Wednesday’s meeting due to continued refining and guidance from the medical and state perspective.
Also in the recommendations are rules modifications for each fall sport and fine arts activity, as well as a screening form, a Return to Play form, and a SDDOH/SDHSAA set of guidance for concession stands.
Other things on the agenda include a contract for Ryan Mikkelsen as the SDHSAA Finance Director, requests by Sturgis Brown and Spearfish High Schools for an early practice start date due to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, a request for cooperative activities from Andes Central, Dakota Christian and Platte-Geddes in the sport of competitive dance for the 2020-21 school year.
