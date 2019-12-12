Junior wrestler Preston Taylor and junior gymnast Jasi Kroll were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for Dec. 2-7. Here is their nominations:
Taylor came home from the first competition with a Mandan Championship. He did so by pinning every opponent, and doing so all in the first period of action. The task landed Taylor with the Pinners Award by pinning all six of his opponents in the least amount of time. Taylor wrestles in the 285 pound weight class.
Kroll had a career high score on vault at the first meet of the season in Huron. She finished the meet by winning the vault event. In addition to improving her overall scores, Kroll continues to add new skills and improve her series connections on all events, as the season progresses.
