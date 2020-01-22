The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team took on the Brandon Valley Lynx in an ESD Conference Dual on Tuesday night in Brandon.

The Lynx jumped out to a 6-0 lead after a pair of decision victories by Trason and Jordon Oehme. The Govs responded with five straight victories to take a 22-6 lead, including a pair of victories by pinfall by Hayden Shaffer and Cade Hinkle. The Lynx would not go away without a fight. They took a 23-22 lead when Damion Schunke defeated Gavin Stotts by technical fall. The Govs and the Lynx traded victories in the next two matches. Down 29-25, Govs junior Preston Taylor clinched the dual victory after defeating Sam Lembcke by pinfall. The Govs won the dual 31-29.

The Govs (4-0) moved from ranked no. 3 in Class A to no. 1 with the victory. They will next see action this weekend at the East/West Duals at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Matches are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT on Friday and 9:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

