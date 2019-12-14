It’s time to rumble.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors kicked off their dual schedule on Thursday night by hosting the Harrisburg Tigers in front of a sizable crowd at Riggs Gymnasium.
The two teams split the first two matches of the dual. Sophomore Nate Williams defeated Soren Aadland by pinfall to kick off a stretch of six straight Govs victories. The Tigers won three of the next four matches, with junior Maguire Raske picking up the lone victory at 170 pounds. Juniors Jacob Larson and Preston Taylor capped off the night with a pair of victories. The Govs took care of the Tigers 45-16.
Govs wrestling coach Shawn Lewis told the Capital Journal it was fairly good night for his team.
“It was a little bit of a mixed bag, because you have 14 different performances to break down and evaluate,” Lewis said. “I think we left a couple matches out there that we could’ve won. But when you beat a team 45-16, you have a lot of guys doing the right thing, so we can’t be too upset.”
Lewis said there were quite a few guys who impressed him on Thursday night.
“Deegan Houska at 126 battled a state placewinner from last year,” Lewis said. “Deegan controlled a majority of the match. We had guys stepping into our lineup like Nate Williams, who’s not a varsity wrestler, picking up a pin. Jayden Wiebe stepped into the varsity lineup and picked up a win. You take for granted the guys in the middle who just do what they do. Then you’ve got a guy like Jacob Larson, who controlled his match. When you have the bookend that we had with Preston Taylor, it makes for a special night.”
Taylor pinned Harrisburg’s Josh Larsen in 14 seconds. The victory capped a stretch that saw Taylor win seven matches by pinfall. Lewis spoke highly of Taylor’s performance as of late.
“He loves to be aggressive in ties on his feet, but ultimately, he’s just super confident in positions,” Lewis said. “Last year, he was confident at a few positions. Now, he’s confident in many positions, so it doesn’t really matter where the match goes. He knows that at any point and time that he can put the match away.”
The Govs have had to fill in some spots in their lineup due to some injuries to Hayden Shaffer, Jaret Clarke and Kahlor Hindman.
“We had two high sprained ankles at Mandan that we’re going to make sure that those guys are 100 percent before they come back,” Lewis said. “If you don’t take care of those types of injuries, they nag at you for way too long. We have guys that can and will step in very effectively. Some teams don’t have that luxury. We have it, and we’re going to continue to use it to develop those guys.”
The Govs followed up their victory over Harrisburg by competing in the two-day Rapid City Wrestling Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Stay tuned for more on that tournament.
Full Results for Pierre/Harrisburg dual
Varsity Results-Pierre 45, Harrisburg 16
106: Blake Judson (P) def. Carter Ractliffe (H) by pinfall
113: Peyton Tryon (H) def. Trey Lewis (P) by decision, 6-4
120: Nate Williams (P) def. Soren Aadland (H) by pinfall
126: Deegan Houska (P) def. Logan O’Connor (H) by major decision, 13-4
132: Jayden Wiebe (P) def. Jagger Gribble (H) by decision, 4-2
138: Tyson Johnson (P) def. Nathan Horrocks (H) by pinfall
145: Cade Hinkle (P) def. Dylan Hage (H) by decision, 1-0
152: Jack Van Camp (P) def. Ryan Hirschkorn (H) by technical fall, 17-2
160: Jace Jones (H) def. Daniel Tafoya (P) by pinfall
170: Maguire Raske (P) def. Carter Tuntland (H) by decision, 5-2
182: Trey Stauffacher (H) def. Gavin Stotts (P) by decision, 7-1
195: Gavin Gulbranson (H) def. Regan Bollweg (P) by major decision, 12-4
220: Jacob Larson (P) def. Ayden Viox (H) by decision, 11-4
285: Preston Taylor (P) def. Josh Larsen (H) by pinfall
Junior Varsity Results-Pierre 25, Harrisburg 21
120: Jayce Dornbusch (H) def. Matthew Hostler (P) by pinfall
126: Chase Carda (P) def. Teegen Stauffacher (H) by decision, 7-1
132: Chase Carda (P) def. Jadyn Schilling (H) by pinfall
138: Kylen Horsley (P) def. Dylan Dorneweerd (H) by pinfall
145: Austin Foley (P) def. Carter Spence (H) by pinfall
145: Colin Horrocks (H) def. Trever Adamson (P) by pinfall
145: Austin Foley (P) def. Dylan Dorneweerd (H) by major decision, 13-0
145: Carter Spence (H) def. Trever Adamson (P) by pinfall
220: Ethan Zimmer (H) def. Jace Charron (P) by decision, 4-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.