The technical crew of “The Hope and Heartache Diner” play were named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performers of the Week. Here is their nomination:
On opening night of the show about 30 minutes before curtain, the power went out in the whole building and part of the city. Within those 30 minutes, the tech crew came together and worked as a team. They scrambled around in the dark finding flashlights, batteries, battery powered candles, and discovering that one of the electric spotlights was somewhat functioning. They used incredible problem solving skills to figure out how to best light up the entire stage. The tech crew kept calm, and in fact seemed to enjoy the additional challenges presented. The crew held flashlights from the balcony, foot of the stage, and wings of the stage for an hour and a half performance. Their flexibility, creativity, teamwork, and problem solving skills led to an amazing performance that all will remember. Hats off to Mesa Winder, Adeline Abernathy, Margot Pearson, Conlan Rendell, Thomas Fischer, Sam Zeltinger, Nicole Turner, and Kayla Peterson for helping the show go on as planned.
