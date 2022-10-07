State champions. That’s something the Pierre girls tennis team have never been able to call themselves — until now.
The Governors won their first ever state title after dominating in the SDHSAA State Tournament in Rapid City.
As a team, the Govs scored 506.5 points while second-place St. Thomas More scored 397.
“To be honest, it’s just kind of unbelievable,” junior Jocelyn Corrales said. “But at the same time, we have been expecting it from the beginning of the season. So it felt really good to finally be able to say we actually did it.”
In doubles, duos Sydney Tedrow and Kara Weiss, and Corrales and Caitlin Ott came out on top, winning their final matches, 8-4 and 8-3, respectively.
In singles, Weiss and Corrales finished atop of their respective brackets. Weiss won her final match, 6-4 and 6-0, and Corrales, 6-4 and 6-2.
“It feels pretty good,” senior Kourtney Walti said. “We’ve been working for it since we were eighth graders. Even our old coach (Kerry Dilley) told us she believed that we could do it. So getting there was really great for the team.”
For Bauck, this championship means that much more for the former Gov.
“As a player, I always dreamed of winning state, of course, like any player would,” she said. “So it’s very cool to be able to take what I’ve learned as a player and apply that as a coach and be able to see their growth and their development. I’m just so proud of them, and they’ve all put in just so much work. So it’s just so fun to see them literally make history in Pierre — take the first ever girls tennis championship home to Pierre.”
So how did the team celebrate? Well, in a multitude of ways.
“So we all went on to the court and hugged each other and sort of fell to the ground,” Ott said. “And then — we’re kind of obnoxious about our school song (‘Pierre High Aweigh.’) — so we all sang that. And then, yeah, there were a lot of pictures.”
The taste of victory became even sweeter on the ride back home.
“We went to get food and we decided to get Taco Bell and we got churros,” Walti said. “Some of the girls call them champion churros, so it’s kind of funny.”
Corrales felt deserving of ordering anything on the menu — and rightfully so. She is a state champion after all.
“Basically, I was going with the mentality that if I wanted something I was gonna get it. For food wise, I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna treat myself. I’m gonna get all the food, all the desserts I want because we just won state. We’re the state champs,’” she said.
No doubt, this team, players and coaches, will remember what they accomplished forever.
“I’m just so proud of these girls. Words can’t describe how much this means to both me and them,” Bauck said. “And I’m just so thankful to the coaches that were here before me and my assistant that were able to help us achieve this. So yeah, it’s a culmination of a lot of our goals — all of our goals, really, for the year — and I know this is gonna be something that sticks with all of them even years down the road.”
Tedrow touched on how she could use this accomplishment after high school, not only in sports but in life.
“I can definitely take the idea of working hard towards something (and how) that can achieve the goals that you want in life, always working through tough times and different challenges and difficulties,” she said. “And if you keep working through it, you will get to where you want to get to.”
Weiss, one of five seniors, briefly looked back on her time playing for Pierre.
“Overall, it was just really fun,” she said. “Not only the sport, but the team was a really big part of how amazing it was to be playing tennis for Pierre. Just the atmosphere and the positiveness.”
When asked how she would defend her state title, Corrales said she won’t focus on that but instead just enjoy her time on the tennis court.
“Honestly, my biggest goal will just be to have fun because this year we made that state title. We got the championship, and I think once is enough for me,” she said. “I want to stay close with the girls and just, overall, have a great time.”
Losing five seniors will be a tough blow for next year’s team. Many younger players, including on junior varsity, will have to step up in a big way.
But Bauck welcomes the challenge.
“I’m excited to see the younger girls step up,” she said. “They know that it’s a possibility to take state (and) to be able to do it again. So I just hope that fuels the hunger in the younger girls to want to fill those shoes going forward.”
To celebrate the team’s accomplishment, the school will have a “Welcome Home” event on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Bauck said the entire community is invited to attend.
