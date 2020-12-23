Pierre T.F. Riggs senior wrestler Jacob Larson and freshman basketball player Reese Terwilliger were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the Week of Dec. 14-19. Here are their nominations:
Terwilliger is a perfect example of an all-around athlete. Whatever is thrown her way, she’ll take care of it, and will do it to the best of her ability. Terwilliger continually shows up to practice and games with a positive attitude and puts her best efforts forward. In the junior varsity game against Sturgis, she finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals. She is both a defensive and offensive threat when she is on the court. Terwilliger is a dependable player, and she has worked hard to recently earn a spot on the varsity team. She has proven to be a strong asset to both the junior varsity and varsity teams. We are excited to see what is in store for Reese in the future, and to watch her continue to grow.
In the past week of competition, Larson went 3-0 wrestling at 195 pounds. After taking a forfeit in the dual versus Aberdeen Central, Larson pinned both of his opponents from Brandon Valley and Vermillion. What makes this week so outstanding for Larson is that he also squeezed in his ACT and a visit to South Dakota School of Mines. Larson had to miss practice for the college visit, but he made up the time missed by coming in during the girls practice, bringing in his own partner and getting in some individual work. Larson has been a great leader on and off the mat by showcasing his desire to be great in not just athletics, but academics as well.
