Ah, the Super Bowl.
So many great memories come to mind. The Titans falling one yard short, Scott Norwood missing wide right, the blackout at the Louisiana SuperDome, 28-3 ... these are just some of the memories I have from games I’ve watched.
The Super Bowl has had many great moments. Last year’s game? Not so much. What will the NFL do as a sequel to an underwhelming entry? Here’s how I think it will go down.
First and foremost, I think we’ll see a very motivated Jimmy Garapollo, who is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Not only is this his first shot at starting a Super Bowl (he previously won two Super Bowls as Tom Brady’s backup in New England), but it’s his first time facing the Chiefs since the two teams met last season. Last season’s game is one that Garapollo would probably like to forget. He went down with a season-ending ACL injury, and the 49ers were never quite the same.
I love match-ups where a high-powered offense (Kansas City) matches up with a stout defense (San Francisco). It’s classic football. However, the past two games have me worried about the Chiefs a tad bit. They were down 24 points to the Texans, and 10 points to the Titans before roaring back to life. If they find themselves down to the 49ers, I’m not 100 percent sure they’ll be able to come back.
That being said, I really want Chiefs Coach Andy Reid to win a Super Bowl. I’ve been a fan of his since his days coaching Donovan McNabb and the Eagles. I have a feeling he’ll be very motivated to finally break through and win one, and so will his team. Patrick Mahomes is the most electric quarterback the NFL has seen in quite some time. This defense he’ll face isn’t one to take lightly. They’re really good, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah get a head coaching gig soon.
I don’t necessarily trust the Chiefs defense, and that is why I’m picking the 49ers to win. They’ve got a better overall team. In match-ups of good defense versus good offense, the defense usually pulls through. I want the Chiefs to win, but I’m not entirely sure they have the defense needed to win. It’s gonna be a good one for sure. Final score: 49ers 31, Chiefs 21.
