The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team saw action on Saturday against the Sioux Falls Flyers in Sioux Falls. The Flyers won 9-2.
The Flyers and Capitals were tied 2-2 late in the first period. The Capitals goals were scored by Brylee Kafka and Ashton Lee. The Flyers regained the lead before the first period was over. They added another goal to their total in the second period. The third period saw the Flyers score five more goals. The Flyers were led by Alyssa Lingen and Lilly Moon, who each had three goals. Gaby Schroder had two goals, while Reagan Haase added the final goal.
The Flyers held a 45-15 shot on goal advantage, including an 18-5 edge in the third period. The Capitals had three penalties, while the Flyers had zero penalties. Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart Fromm had 36 saves, while Riley Vander Esch had 13 saves.
The Flyers (4-0) will play three games this weekend. They will play the Sioux Center Storm (1-5) in Sioux Center on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. The Flyers will host the Aberdeen Cougars (7-0) and Mitchell Marlins (4-0) in Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday. Starting times are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. CT and 9:45 a.m. CT, respectively.
The Capitals (2-3) will see action against the Yankton Gazelles (1-4) at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre twice this weekend. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
