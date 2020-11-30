The first week of December means the official start of the winter sports season. There are several high school sports events this week, including action on the gymnastics, wrestling and hockey fronts.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team will get their 2020 season underway on Thursday with a dual in Huron. Action is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT. They will also compete in Sioux Falls on Saturday. That competition will start at 11 a.m. CT. The Govs placed eighth at the State Gymnastics Meet last season. They were led by senior Mikah Moser, who placed fifth in the all-around. With Moser gone to graduation, this year’s squad will be led by senior Aubre Westover, and juniors Marissa Mathews and Emerie Stephens. This year’s Govs gymnastics team is very young, with 13 of the 16 athletes on the roster being a freshman or younger.
The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team will host their annual Stanley County Invitational in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. Chase Hanson and Dylan Endres each placed eighth in their respective weight classes. This season is the first for the Buffs under first-year coach Clayton Wahlstrom, who spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Augustana. Wahlstrom brings with him quite the resume. He was a three-time State qualifier at Custer. Wahlstrom placed third twice at the State Tournament. At Augustana, Wahlstrom was a second team All-NSIC selection and an All-American his senior season. He also placed fourth at the NCAA Tournament in his senior season. Wahlstrom was a collegiate teammate with Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Jebben Keyes.
The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team will have two straight days of action. They will play the Watertown Lakers in Watertown on Saturday, and the Huron All-Stars in Huron on Sunday. Puck drop for Saturday is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The Capitals had an 11-7 regular season record. They had 102 goals scored while allowing 78 goals. The Capitals went 1-0 in the playoffs by defeating the Sioux Center Storm 6-2 before their 2019-20 season was cut short due to COVID-19.
The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team will play the Brookings Rangers in Brookings on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Capitals girls went 4-12 last season. They scored 41 regular season goals while allowing 109 goals. The Capitals placed sixth in the State Tournament after defeating the Watertown Lakers for their lone win of the State Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.