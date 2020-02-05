The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played the Mitchell Kernels on Tuesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell in a battle of ESD teams.
Tuesday’s game saw the lead change 11 times. The Govs found themselves down 9-2 early in the first quarter. They responded to take a 16-15 lead going into the first quarter break. They extended their lead to 29-21 by halftime. The Kernels played with more energy in the third quarter. They outscored the Govs 19-11 to send the game into the fourth quarter tied 40-40.
With the Kernels up 59-58 with 15 seconds to in the fourth quarter, Kernels junior guard Adaya Plastow missed two free throws. Govs junior forward Caytee Williams rebounded the ball, but was tied up. The possession arrow pointed towards the Govs. Junior forward Miah Kienholz missed a three point shot from the left wing, but senior forward Kylee Thorpe was there to grab the board. She was fouled by junior forward Haley Hohn with 2.6 seconds remaining. Thorpe made both free throws. Govs sophomore guard Layni Stevens intercepted a pass to clinch the victory. The Govs won 60-59.
Thorpe scored 14 of her team high 20 points in the second half. Freshman guard Remington Price had 14 points, while senior forward Kodi Severyn added seven points. Hohn led the Kernels with a game high 22 points. Junior guard Avia Haley score 15 points, while junior forward Macy Kempf added nine points.
The Govs (7-8) are the no. 12 ranked team in the Class AA standings. They will play a couple of higher ranked teams this week that have struggled recently. Thursday will see the Govs host the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (4-6, no. 5 in Class AA) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The Warriors have lost five straight games. Tip-off for the varsity game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will head to Brandon to battle the Brandon Valley Lynx (5-8, no. 9 in Class AA). The Lynx have lost three straight games. Tip-off for the varsity game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
