Three former athletes and three local auto dealerships were honored as inductees into the Riggs Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of the boys basketball game against Spearfish on Dec. 18. The athletes are Melissa Hanson-Luers, Travis Lindekugel and Kirk Van Roekel. The three businesses are Beck Motors, Gateway Ford-Lincoln-Toyota, and Wegner Auto. Here are their nominations:
Hanson-Luers was a tremendous athlete during her tenure at Riggs High School, where she displayed her ability in basketball, volleyball and track over the course of her excellent career. Her accomplishments include being a key member of the State Tournament runner-up in basketball in 1997. She was also named to the All-Tournament Team. In 1887, Hanson-Luers led the then-named Lady Govs to an ESD basketball title in a season in which she was named First Team All-Conference. In 1999, Hanson-Luers led the team to the State Basketball Tournament where she was selected to the All-Tournament Team. She was named First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-State and Academic All-State. Hanson-Luers finished her basketball career by being selected to the 2000 Basketball All-Star Team. In volleyball, Hanson-Luers was named to the All-Conference Team three times. In 1998, she made Second Team All-Conference. In 1999-2000, she was named First Team All-Conference. In track, Hanson-Luers was the first female pole vaulter for Riggs High School. She actually used a boy’s pole vaulting pole from the 1970s. Hanson-Luers also achieved things outside of athletics. She was a member of the Student Senate, served as Senior Class President, participated in One-Act Plays and was a member of the National Honor Society.
LIndekugel was a three-year letter winner in football, wrestling and track at Riggs. He was a tree time place winner in wrestling, including a state championship his senior year. He is the current school record holder in the discus at 169 feet, 3 inches, a two-time place winner at the State Track Meet, as well as an ESD Conference champion. However, it was on the football field where Lindekugel’s athleticism shines. Lindekugle was a two-time All-ESD player, a two-time most valuable Governor lineman, and an All-State defensive tackle. His high school career paved the way for an outstanding collegiate career at South Dakota State University. Lindekugel was a four-year football letter winner and a three-year starter for a talented Jackrabbit squad. He was a two-time All-NCC honorable mention defensive tackle, and he was voted defensive MVP as a senior. Lindekugel also lettered for the Jacks wrestling team in 2001. He played one season with the Sioux Falls Storm as a defensive tackle. Lindekugel currently makes his home in Brandon.
Van Roekel was a standout athlete for the Govs from 1991-94, but he is most remembered for his prowess on the gridiron. Van Roekel was twice voted Most Valuable Governor back, a two-time All-ESD linebacker, and a two-time All-State linebacker. In his senior year, Van Roekel was an Argus Leader Elite 45 Team fullback/linebacker, Academic All-State and All-Star Football Game participant. His impressive football stats include 161 tackles, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and six caused fumbles his junior year. In his senior year, Van Roekel tallied 108 tackles, one interception, and four fumble recoveries. His 269 tackles make him the leader for career tackles for Governor football. Van Roekel played football for SDSU from 1994 to 1996. He placed first in the discus at the ESD Conference meet in 1994, and he placed sixt in state. Van Roekel was also an accomplished baseball player for Post 8. He lettered in band, served as Senior Class President, and was a National Honor Society member. Van Roekel resides in the Pierre area with his wife Shaun and twins Landry and Devyn. Van Roekel works as an operations engineer for the Federal Highway Administration, and is a small business owner. He continues to serve his community as President of the Little League Baseball Association, a hockey coordinator and a substitute preacher for the Church of Christ.
Beck Motors, Gateway Ford-Lincoln-Toyota and Wegner Auto have been partners with Pierre Sports Marketing. They have all been avid supporters of the Governors athletic programs, whether that be in valuing the skills the athletes are gaining in their athletic pursuits, donating vehicles during homecoming week or tailgating for home football games and other events. These three organizations have made an impact for Governors athletics, as well as their communities.
