During halftime at the Pierre boys basketball game against Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday, three new members of the T.F. Riggs Athletics Hall of Fame stood at mid-court to accept their inductions.
Kara (Kurth) Kuiper and Harvey "Skip" Kurth both received plaques with a picture and inscription while Rich Shangreuax accepted one in place of DJ Prue.
Prue, a former basketball and football standout, had a breakout senior season, where he scored 26 points per game while leading the Governors to a 15-8 record — the best in 18 years.
After he hit a game-winning basket against No. 2 seed Mitchell in the first round of the 2001 State AA Basketball Tournament, Pierre ended up finishing second overall. Prue earned himself All-Tournament Team honors. He was also a Second Team All-State and two-time Eastern South Dakota All-Conference Basketball Team selections.
Prue shined on the football field as well for the Govs. A state semifinal appearance his senior year led to the former Pierre wide receiver being honored on the All-State Football Team and ESD All-Conference Football Team.
Prue also worked diligently in the classroom, as he maintained a 3.7 GPA and was a National Honor Society member along with receiving Academic All-State honors in both sports. He graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 2001.
Prue played collegiate basketball at Northern State University and Missouri Southern State University, and he currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
Kuiper spent her time at Pierre as a multisport athlete, playing basketball while also competing in gymnastics and track.
During her senior campaign on the basketball court, she ended with 299 points that landed her in the top-10 of the program’s single-season scoring records. Kuiper’s efforts earned herself Second Team All-State and ESD All-Conference selections.
She also made the 2001 All-Tournament team after playing in the State AA Basketball Tournament.
Kuiper encountered great success as a gymnast as well. In her final season as a Gov, she won the balance beam event at the 2002 Pierre Invitational and finished 10th in floor at the State AA Gymnastics Meet.
Kuiper scored a program record on the balance beam with a 9.45 and also tied for the best floor point total of 9.55. She tallied a 35.8 in All-Around, which was the school’s second-best score.
In track and field, Kuiper found much success in the triple jump. As a sophomore, she finished eighth at the 2000 State AA Track Meet and then seventh in the same event two years later.
That same season Kuiper won the triple jump at the 2002 Regional Track Meet and placed second at the ESD Conference Track Meet.
Similar to Prue, Kuiper did well academically, making Academic All-State in all three sports. She was also an NHS Member while earning the Geoff Garrett Scholar Athlete award.
Kuiper explained what it means for her to be forever enshrined in Govs lore.
“It’s a really special honor,” she said. “I just feel really fortunate to be recognized in this way, and it’s especially special to get to do it with my dad.”
Kuiper graduated from Riggs in 2002 and later attended Minnesota State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in sport management. She now lives in Sioux Center, Iowa.
For Kurth, he took a different path to becoming a Pierre hall of famer.
Kurth graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1970 and then Northern State University in ‘74. He later decided to get his master’s from NSU in ‘76.
In 1992, he became the Pierre boys basketball head coach, where he would remain for 11 seasons. During that time, he made a State AA championship game appearance (2001) and coached seven All-State players.
Kurth also served as an assistant coach for the girls basketball team. In total, he has coached in nine state championship games.
Besides basketball, Kurth coached Pierre’s track team as well, where he was a part of three Class AA State championships and six ESD Conference championships. He also helped track athletes to six individual state titles.
As a coach, Kurth received many prestigious honors. The South Dakota Coaches Association named him the Assistant Girls Coach of the Year. He spent time as the president of the South Dakota High School Basketball Coaches Association.
In 2017, he earned the ESD Award of Merit. Kurth has also been honored fourteen separate times as the regional assistant coach of the year.
He eventually retired after 43 years, but that didn’t last long, though. Kurth returned to Pierre as an assistant boys basketball coach 21 and remains in that position today.
Kurth said it’s extremely “special” to get inducted along with his daughter. He also explained why he returned to coaching after a brief stint away from it.
“I have an addiction to coaching, and I love it. It doesn’t matter if it’s boys or girls, basketball or track,” Kurth said. “I think the thing you really learn over the course of time is that the X’s and O’s are important, but the relationships that you have with your athletes and fellow coaches are paramount.”
