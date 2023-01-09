members

Three new members of the T.F. Riggs Athletics Hall of Fame stood at mid-court to accept their inductions during halftime of the Pierre boys basketball game against Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday. Rich Shangreuax, left, Harvey "Skip" Kurth and Kara (Kurth) Kuiper pose for a picture.

During halftime at the Pierre boys basketball game against Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday, three new members of the T.F. Riggs Athletics Hall of Fame stood at mid-court to accept their inductions.

Kara (Kurth) Kuiper and Harvey "Skip" Kurth both received plaques with a picture and inscription while Rich Shangreuax accepted one in place of DJ Prue.

