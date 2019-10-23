Three members of the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls soccer team were named to the All-ESD Girls Soccer Team on Tuesday. Those players are senior midfielder Janaina Zanin, senior midfielder/defender Taryn Senger and junior forward/midfielder Caytee Williams.
The Govs finished in fourth place in the ESD girls soccer standings. Yankton, who finished first in the standings, won the Class AA Girls Soccer Championship 1-0 over fellow ESD competitor Aberdeen Central. Yankton led the way with five nominations.
Full All-ESD Girls Soccer Team
Aberdeen Central junior midfielder Megan Fastenau
Aberdeen Central senior defender Britany DeGroot
Aberdeen Central senior striker Victoria Heier
Brandon Valley senior midfielder Calista Kocmick
Brandon Valley junior defender Mya Chan
Brandon Valley senior forward Bre Langenhorst
Brookings freshman midfielder Maddix Archer
Brookings senior defender Abigail Ayres
Harrisburg senior forward/midfielder LillyAna Petersen
Harrisburg senior defender Emily Olson
Mitchell eighth grade forward Mia Mullenmeister
Pierre T.F. Riggs senior midfielder Janaina Zanin
Pierre T.F. Riggs senior midfielder/defender Taryn Senger
Pierre T.F. Riggs junior forward/midfielder Caytee Williams
Watertown senior defender Sierra Kannas
Watertown sophomore midfielder Hannah Walburg
Yankton senior midfielder Payton Wolfgram
Yankton senior forward Jaiden Boomsma
Yankton senior defender Kelsey Oswald
Yankton senior wing Madison Wuebben
Mitchell junior goalie Caroline Titze
Yankton senior goalie Sadie Fedders
2019 ESD Girls Soccer Standings
1. Yankton, 7-0-1
2. Aberdeen Central, 7-1-0
3. Brandon Valley, 6-2-0
4. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 4-3-1
5. Mitchell, 4-4-0
6. Watertown, 3-4-1
7. Brookings, 2-6-0
8. Harrisburg, 1-6-1
9. Huron, 0-8-0
