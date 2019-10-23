Three members of the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls soccer team were named to the All-ESD Girls Soccer Team on Tuesday. Those players are senior midfielder Janaina Zanin, senior midfielder/defender Taryn Senger and junior forward/midfielder Caytee Williams.

The Govs finished in fourth place in the ESD girls soccer standings. Yankton, who finished first in the standings, won the Class AA Girls Soccer Championship 1-0 over fellow ESD competitor Aberdeen Central. Yankton led the way with five nominations.

Full All-ESD Girls Soccer Team

Aberdeen Central junior midfielder Megan Fastenau

Aberdeen Central senior defender Britany DeGroot

Aberdeen Central senior striker Victoria Heier

Brandon Valley senior midfielder Calista Kocmick

Brandon Valley junior defender Mya Chan

Brandon Valley senior forward Bre Langenhorst

Brookings freshman midfielder Maddix Archer

Brookings senior defender Abigail Ayres

Harrisburg senior forward/midfielder LillyAna Petersen

Harrisburg senior defender Emily Olson

Mitchell eighth grade forward Mia Mullenmeister

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior midfielder Janaina Zanin

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior midfielder/defender Taryn Senger

Pierre T.F. Riggs junior forward/midfielder Caytee Williams

Watertown senior defender Sierra Kannas

Watertown sophomore midfielder Hannah Walburg

Yankton senior midfielder Payton Wolfgram

Yankton senior forward Jaiden Boomsma

Yankton senior defender Kelsey Oswald

Yankton senior wing Madison Wuebben

Mitchell junior goalie Caroline Titze

Yankton senior goalie Sadie Fedders

2019 ESD Girls Soccer Standings

1. Yankton, 7-0-1

2. Aberdeen Central, 7-1-0

3. Brandon Valley, 6-2-0

4. Pierre T.F. Riggs, 4-3-1

5. Mitchell, 4-4-0

6. Watertown, 3-4-1

7. Brookings, 2-6-0

8. Harrisburg, 1-6-1

9. Huron, 0-8-0

