On Wednesday, Pierre football standouts, Christian Busch, Jack Merkwan and Jayden Wiebe put their college decisions to paper, as they signed with the University of Sioux Falls on National Signing Day at the T.F. Riggs High School library.
“For the past five months, it’s just been constant thinking and stress about where to go. I’m very relieved that it’s kind of over, and I’m very happy with where I’m going,” Merkwan said. “I think there is a lot of potential going forward. And if everything goes right, I think we have the ability to run for some national championships in the next few years.”
Busch, Merkwan and Wiebe were a part of a historic dynasty at Pierre that’s still ongoing. The Governors have won six-straight 11AA state titles, as these three never went a season without calling themselves kings of South Dakota high school football.
Pierre’s most recent championship came after the top-seeded Govs got a 35-20 win over No. 2 Tea Area on Nov. 12 at the DakotaDome.
And after spending the last four years together on the gridiron, they will spend a few more at Sioux Falls.
“I’m excited to get up to Sioux Falls and start playing with these two,” Busch said. “We’ve already played three years together, and I think bringing that winning culture to USF even though they already have one, I think it’s gonna be awesome. I hope we win some national championships there just like we won some state championships here in high school.”
Pierre head coach Steve Steele touched on his three players going to play for the Cougars next fall.
“It’s a cool thing because they’re really good friends. They’ve continued to build that relationship through football, and they’re going to be able to continue that,” he said. “So I think it’s a unique thing that we got kids with that kind of opportunity to continue playing together, but it’s also really cool to see them want to take that opportunity and continue the next journey together, too.”
Wiebe, who played defensive back for Pierre but also was an All-State performer on special teams, explained what drew him to USF.
“The coaching staff definitely made a huge impact right away,” Wiebe said. “They’re doing a great job of getting commits. Now they have over 30. It speaks volumes to what they have to offer.”
Sioux Falls recently dealt with some staff turnover, as the university parted ways with former head coach Jon Anderson on Nov. 14 after six years with the program. A few weeks later, USF hired Jim Glogowski on Dec. 9.
Merkwan, an All-State wide receiver for the Govs after breaking team and 11AA receiving records this season, said he nearly committed to the Cougars while Anderson was still on the staff. But once that changed, Merkwan had to rethink things.
“I think only two or three (USF coaches) stayed. And with only two coaches on a staff, you can’t really talk to them, you can’t visit, you can’t do anything like that,” he said. “So, it was getting down to crunch time, and I decided to make my decision to commit to Northern.”
Busch, Merkwan and Wiebe all committed to Northern State University in December.
But just two days after his pledge to NSU, Merkwan got a call from Glogowski, saying that the coaching staff was just starting to recruit their 2023 class. On Jan. 18, Merkwan flipped his commitment from NSU to USF. Busch and Wiebe soon followed, announcing their new decisions on Jan. 20 and 24, respectively.
Merkwan said his decision to decommit from NSU was “rough” and “unfortunate.”
“(People) see three Pierre kids flip their commitments from Northern, and they’re thinking Northern messed up or something happened with Northern,” he added. “No, Northern is a great school. Nothing but respect for all of them. But, we’re all super happy with our choice.”
While the three Govs didn’t necessarily plan on playing together at USF, Merkwan said he and Busch nearly committed to the Cougars before Anderson was let go. And during Merkwan’s visit to Sioux Falls, he told the coaching staff about Wiebe and his talents.
“(I told them), ‘I have a friend. His name’s Jayden, and he’s one of the best around. If you want someone that works harder than anyone else, I got a guy for you,’” Merkwan said. “They were looking for a lot of people, too, because of all their losses to the transfer portal. So (Jayden) got an offer, and it was a better offer than Northern. And it was a better opportunity for all of us, so we all took it.”
Busch noted that playing for a program like Pierre has adequately prepared himself for playing at the next level, and he hopes to bring the “Pierre tradition into the Sioux Falls tradition.”
Busch said he’s looking forward to the opportunity that the USF will provide for him, on and off the football field.
“Sioux Falls is a nice city, and the University of Sioux Falls is a great school. They’re private, they have great degrees, and they have a great football program,” he added. “They have any kind of job you want after you get done playing your football and getting your education and degree. So, I think that was the best opportunity for me and my family, and I’m excited to get up there and get going with them.”
And although he was an All-State center for the Govs, Busch said USF’s coaching staff wants him to play anywhere from center to guard to tackle.
“Wherever they put me, they put me,” Busch added. “I think I can play anywhere. And if that’s the center, guard or tackle spot, I’ll be ready.”
Wiebe said USF plans to use him in a similar role at Pierre — mainly at defensive back and possibly at wide receiver and on special teams.
For Merkwan, he “definitely” plans to play the outermost position at wide receiver, even with other talented recruits coming into the fold.
“Our receiver class is top-notch,” Merkwan said. “It’ll be hard to win a spot, but that’s a good thing. We’re gonna be deep, we’re gonna be good, we’re gonna push each other in practice. It’ll be a great four or five years.”
Steele said they’ve all prepared for this opportunity, and he knows they will make the most of it.
“These three guys are guys you knew that, three or four years ago, they wanted this opportunity and they were going to do what it took to get there,” Steele said. “I think each in their own way they’re going to bring a lot to the table at Sioux Falls. So they’ve been preparing for this (position wise), working out, getting bigger, faster and stronger. But just in the football sense, they’re really going to be great college football players.”
