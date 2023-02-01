signing day

Pierre's Jayden Wiebe, left, Jack Merkwan and Christian Busch signed with the University of Sioux Falls on Wednesday at the T.F. Riggs High School library.

 Tom Plooster

On Wednesday, Pierre football standouts, Christian Busch, Jack Merkwan and Jayden Wiebe put their college decisions to paper, as they signed with the University of Sioux Falls on National Signing Day at the T.F. Riggs High School library.

“For the past five months, it’s just been constant thinking and stress about where to go. I’m very relieved that it’s kind of over, and I’m very happy with where I’m going,” Merkwan said. “I think there is a lot of potential going forward. And if everything goes right, I think we have the ability to run for some national championships in the next few years.”

Wiebe

Pierre's Jayden Wiebe earned All-11AA special teams honors after tallying a team-best two kick returns for touchdowns.
Busch

Pierre's Christian Busch, left, made the All-11AA and All-ESD teams as an offensive lineman.
Merkwan

Pierre's Jack Merkwan ended with a state record 234 receiving yards against Tea Area in the 11AA State Championship Game on Nov. 12. He also caught two touchdowns, as the Govs beat the Titans, 35-20, for their sixth-straight state title.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments