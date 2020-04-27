Three former South Dakota State Jackrabbits football players reached free agent agreements with National Football League teams on Saturday following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Fullback/running back Mikey Daniel agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons, while linebacker Christian Rozeboom agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams. Fullback Luke Sellers rounded out the group by agreeing to terms with the Detroit Lions.
Daniel, a Brookings native, rushed for 1,728 yards and 29 touchdowns during his Jackrabbit career. He led the Jacks with 11 rushing touchdowns in 2017, and ranked second on the team with 630 rushing yards and ten touchdowns in 2018. Daniel ranked second on the Jacks in rushing during his senior season with 535 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
Rozeboom, who hails from Sioux Center, Iowa, finished as the Jacks’ career leader in tackles (475), including 29 tackles for loss to go with eight forced fumbles and eight interceptions. He earned first team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors in each of his four seasons. He topped the 100-tackle mark in every season. Rozeboom was also a three-time All-American, and was a 2019 finalist for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Papillion, Neb. native Sellers helped pave the way for a Jacks rushing attack that averaged more than 175 yards per game each of the past three seasons. He scored a touchdown on his lone reception of the 2019 season, and was a key contributor on special teams. The Jacks earned a top-eight seed in the FCS playoffs each of the last four seasons.
